John Henry Earles rites Wednesday

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for John Henry Earles, Jr., 91, who died November 21, 2017 at Encore Nursing Home.

Rev. Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church will be officiating for the services. At the family’ s request, visiting hours were held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m to the time of service at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by four daughters, Jackie E. Hoof of Crowley, Carolyn E. Primeaux and her husband, Minus of Crowley, Cindy Earles of Crowley, and Susan E. Williams and her husband, Benny of Lafayette; and grandchildren, Scott Hoof, Byron Hoof, Todd Hoof, Kelly Primeaux, Corey Williams, Ashleah Deselle, Shelby Williams, Tara Wurtz; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Earles is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Stewart Earles; his parents, John and Beatrice Hughes Earles, Sr.; one sister, Vivian Earles Rowland, and his brother, William “Bill” Earles.

