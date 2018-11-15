Lady Wolves named to All-District Volleyball Team

RAYNE - Led by three seniors and a number of talented underclassmen, the Lady Wolves not only captured their district title, but were also well-represented when selections were announced for the 2018 District 3 Division III All-District Team.

Named the district’s MVP was Rayne’s senior leader Ti’Esha Young who led the district with over 16 assists per game, in addition to 7.5 digs, 1.8 aces and two kills.

The district libero player was rayne’s Trivion Francis. The junior led the district with an average of 12 digs per game while also averaging two aces per game.

Completing the Rayne first team selections was Emma Pastor, outside hitter for the Lady Wolves who averaged nine kills per game for her senior campaign. She also contributed five digs, three aces and a block per game.

Completing the first team selections were Hannah Cormier and Marcy Miller of Crowley HIgh, Zoe Smith and Lindsey Jordan of Iota High and Jonbennet Domingeaux of Church Point.

Leading her team to another district championship was Rayne High Head Coach Stephanie Garrett, a Rayne High alumni in her 34th year as the Lady Wolves’ volleyball coach. She was named the district’s “Coach of the Year” for her efforts.

Named during second team selections were Rayne High’s Hannah McKenzie and Makayla Dronet.

McKenzie averaged nine digs per game during her senior campaign while also donating nine assists, three aces, two kills and a block.

Dronet averaged seven kills per game, in addition to two digs, two blocks and an ace for her junior season.

Completing the second team selections were Morgan Lantz, Erin Boulley and Kendall Miller of Iota High, Sckylier Baronet and Kennedi Stelly of Crowley High, and Hailee Doucet of Church Point.

Three Rayne High teammates were selected during honorable mention picks, including juniors Lexis Marks, JaLayna Wilridge and Morley Richard.

Richard led kills with a seven per game average, while Wilridge averaged three and Marks recorded eight digs per game.

Completing the honorable picks for the district picks were Katelyn Droddy and Jada Thomas of Northwest, Makenzie Droddy, Leah Hebert, Dixie Guidry and Carly Mouton of Iota, Hailey Sonnier of Eunice, and Tajah Jones, Monet Cormier and Jlynn Boudreaux of Church Point.