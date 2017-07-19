Acadiana Sportsmen announce Hunter Awareness Day

The Acadiana Sportsmen’s League will host the 33rd Annual Hunter Awareness Day on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The free event will be held at the police firing range located at the end of West Hutchinson Ave. in Crowley between the 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Children, 15 years and younger, can compete in a BB gun shooting contest in three age categories at 10:30 a.m. with prizes to be awarded by the La. Wild Turkey Federation, Acadiana Strutters Chapter. They will also help youngsters learn more about the wild turkey.

The Bayou State Bow Hunters Association will teach archery with 3-D targets.

A free skeet show will be held for all adults to shoot along with their children. All skeet, shells and guns will be provided at no charge. Persons can bring their own shotguns. ( All shotguns must remain in your vehicle until the contest begins.)

Learn safe hunting skills, safe shooting skills and respect for wildlife and the environment.

Ducks Unlimited members will be in attendance with door prizes and Green Wing memberships.

The day will also feature free food and drinks with hundreds of dollars in prizes and shirts to be given away.

For more information, contact Ken Bordelon at 230-1712 or Dee DeRouen at 224-6711.