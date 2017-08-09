Rayne High Alumni Softball Tourney this weekend

RAYNE - The Rayne High Alumni Softball Tournament will be held this weekend on Friday and Saturday, August 11-12, at Gossen Memorial Park in Rayne.

The Rayne High Athletic Booster Club is also looking for sponsors for the annual tournament. With a $50 donation, sponsors will have their name included on tournament shirts. All $100 sponsors will have their name included on tournament shirts and a sign on display during the tournament and other amenities. All proceeds will benefit Rayne High athletics.

Please contact the Rayne Boosters for more information at rayneboosters@aol.com, on Facebook or chairpersons: Taylor @ 337-250-2766 or Michelle @ 337-344-3511. All proceeds will benefit Rayne High athletics.

A Homerun Derby for all RHS alumni will be held Saturday between 12-2 p.m.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with a variety of concession for sale. Play will begin Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Gossen Memorial Park. Finals will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. for the younger division and 7 p.m. for wiser division.