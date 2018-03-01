Annual St. Joseph Altar plans announced

RAYNE - The celebration of the St. Joseph Altar, honoring the patron saint on his feast day, has become a tradition at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

This tradition will continue on March 17, 2018, with a Solemn Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, immediately followed by the Blessing of the St. Joseph Altar and a celebratory Italian meal in the Family Life Center, served to the public at no charge.

The Family Life center will also be open to the public for viewing on Sunday, March 18, between 8 a.m. and noon.

Each year the celebration is an act if humility where all food and decorations are derived from the generosity of friends and neighbors. The Altar is adorned with many decorative cakes, cookies and breads, as well as locally grown produce. They are blessed during the impressive ceremony and either consumed as part of the celebratory meal or donated to the poor and needy of our area at the close of the celebration.

Please consider donating a pair of cakes or decorative breads, a batch of cookies or fruit and vegetables from your garden. The Family Life Center will be open after noon Mass on Thursday, March 15, throughout the day Friday, March 16, to receive offerings and for individuals to visit.

The Altar will be located at the Family Life Center which is across the street from St. Joseph Catholic Church at 406 South Adams Ave., on Highway 90 West, Rayne. There is no charge to attend this celebration or for the meal that is served to all who attend. However, donations will be accepted to help defray costs. One hundred percent of all net proceeds will be donated to the poor and needy of our area.

For more information on the St. Joseph Altar or to find out how you can help, please contact Linda Ancona at linletters@hotmail.com or #337-660-5314.