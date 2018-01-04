Jewel Ann Rogers welcomed as Rayne's first baby of 2018

RAYNE - Little Jewel Ann Rogers claimed the title of Rayne’s first born of 2018 when she arrived at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice.

The daughter of Jasmine and Jermil Rogers of Rayne weighed seven pounds and was 20 inches at birth.

Her mother is the former Jasmine Elizabeth White.

Maternal grandparents are Veronica and Paul Francis, while paternal grandparents include Harriet and Joseph Rogers, all of Rayne.

Great-grandparents are Martha White, the late John L. Sutton, Mary-Ann Francis, the late Phillip LeBlanc, the late Pearl Sinegal, the late Joseph Sinegal, and Velma Landry.

Godparents are Kim Yokum and Cordinal Sinegal, and Paul Francis Jr. ad Bernnell P. Glaze.

Jewel and her parents will enjoy a number of gifts from local and area businesses in her honor as named Rayne’s first baby.

A complete list of prizes donated by businesses, along with additional photos of Rayne’s first baby will be published in next week’s edition of the The Rayne Acadian-Tribune.