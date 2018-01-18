Krewe de Joie de Vie Mardi Gras Ball this weekend in Rayne

The Krewe de Joie de Vie of Acadiana will hold its 2018 Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Rayne Civic Center.

“Welcome to the Jungle” will be the theme for the evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., presentation at 8 p.m. and ball to follow.

Tickets for the fourth annual event are now on sale for $100 per couple -- formal attire only (long gowns and tuxedos). Must be 21 years of age to be in attendance. A ticket will admit Krewe members and member guests only.

The 2018 king and queen are King Louis IV Jared Monk and Queen Anna IV Cheryl Mueller.

Court members are Rusti Morel, Jade Leger, Dale Primeaux, Norellie Fontenot, April Leger, Cyndi Abshire and Phyllis Nickel.

For more information, contact Rusti Morel (rjanine467@aol.com) or any board member.

Board members are Tina DeRouen, Howard DeRouen, Paige Dupont, Nikki Link, Rusti Morel, Brenda Dudley, Angie Bourgeois, Renee Champagne, Gwen Foreman, Elmo Lasseigne, Becky Prejean, Crystal Hebert and Cheryl Mueller.