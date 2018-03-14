Legion Post 77 plans spring fundraiser, new legionnaires welcomed

RAYNE - The upcoming spring fundrasier was the main topic of discussion during the March meeting of Arceneaux Post #77, American Legion.

The annual spring fundraiser, a sausage poboy dinner sale scheduled on Sunday, April 8, at the Legion Home, will help build funds for the events sponsored by Post 77. A $6 ticket will purchase a sausage poboy, chips and drink. Tickets can be purchased from any legionnaire of Post #77 or at the Legion Home. The public’s help with this important fundraiser would be greatly appreciated.

Three new legionnaires were welcomed during the March meeting, including Steven Edward, Bobby Fracier Sr. and Bobby Fracier Jr. Edward, a Marine veteran of Desert Storm, was accepted to Post 77 with a membership vote, while Fracier Sr. and Jr. transferred from another post.

As of date, the paid-up membership dues stands at 147 of 184 needed for 100%. Legionnaires are urged to pay their dues before the May deadline.

Commander David Simon announced on Wedneday, June 13, Post 77 will host the 2018 Boys and Girls State district meeting prior to the summer event held at Northwestern every year.

Legionnaires were also reminded of the 7th District Spring Conference slated Sunday, March 11, by Post #1 in Lake Charles when new officers were to be elected for the upcoming year.

The schedule of entertainment and events slated for the Legion Home was given by Simon, who also noted the committee are almost complete with the constitution and by-laws updates.

Guest speaker was congressional candidate Josh Guillory for the November 6 state-wide election.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned and the Legion cooks provided a delicious meal.