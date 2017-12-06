Police Jury OKs extra $10K for bridge

CROWLEY - It’s going to cost the parish another $10,530 to get the bridge on Northern Avenue in good enough shape to re-open.

Michael “PeeWee” Schexnider, parish road supervisor, told members of the Acadia Parish Police Jury during a special meeting Tuesday night, that the contractor, while repairing the damaged pilings on the structure, discovered “additional problems which require additional work to return the bridge to service.”

The $138,500 price tag to repair the bridge was divided among three entities — the parish ($50,000), the city of Crowley ($38,500) and Capitol Manufacturing ($50,000) — with the agreement that any overages would be paid by the parish.

“I went out there and looked at it and it looked bad,” Schexnider said. “If we don’t do these repairs, we won’t be able to bring the bridge up to standards and it won’t re-open.”

Schexnider added that the current contract is to bring the bridge up to code so that it can be re-opened to weight-limited traffic.“There will be more work in the future,” he said.

During committee meetings also held Tuesday night, the jury’s Airport Committee voted to recommend approval of a number of rentals at LeGros Memorial Airport, all for 5-year terms.

Chuck Broussard, chairman, reported that all available rental space at the airport currently has been taken.