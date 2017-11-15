Police Jury upholds ambulance permit denial

CROWLEY - It’s simple, according to Acadia Parish Police Juror Richard Faul, when you compare Acadian Ambulance and St. Landry EMS, there is no comparison.

“Acadian is a full-service provider with ground ambulances and air service,” he said Tuesday night in justifying the jury’s September denial of a permit for St. Landry EMS. “All they have are ground units.”

The Opelousas-based ambulance service had appealed the jury’s 4-3 September vote, its attorney, James T. Lee, saying that, since St. Landry EMS met all of the requirements set forth in the parish ordinance, “you must find reason to deny” the permit.

“There was no indication of a reason when you denied the application,” Lee said.

Parish resident William “Bill” Nevitt also asked the jury to reconsider the September vote.

“You will double, at minimum, the number of ambulances on the road for the Acadia Parish populace,” he said, adding that the number of emergency centers located in and around Crowley “are evidence of the need” for more ambulances.

“Why limit a service we can all use?” Nevitt asked. “Allow St. Landry EMS and any others that would like to operate here.”

But Police Jury President Davis Savoy disagreed.

“We feel that it is in the best interest of the parish” that there be only one ambulance service, he said. “In a perfect world, competition is a good thing, but we’re in a confined space right here and, when you start splitting up the pie, you can affect things in a very negative way.”

Jury attorney Brad Andrus explained that the jury was not to decide whether or not to overturn the September vote, but only whether or not that vote had been justified.

Lee argued that if the vote was ruled “not justified,” the permit should be granted.

However, citing his earlier argument, Faul moved that the jury consider the previous vote justified. That motion passed by a vote of 6-1 with one absent.

Only Ronnie Fabacher, who wanted to allow the company to operate in the parish and leave it up to the individual citizens as to who should be called in the event of an emergency, voted “no.”

Voting with Faul were Savoy, Danny Hebert, Kerry Kilgore, Jimmie Pellerin and Robert Guidry.

Chuck Broussard was absent.

In other action, the jury amended an ordinance increasing the minimum amount of surety bond required by the parish to cover potential damage to parish roadways.

Currently, the parish requires a $5,000 surety bond from companies using heavy trucks on parish roads. That minimum will be increased to $25,000. The increase stemmed from reported damage to roads caused by logging trucks.

The jury also will request an attorney general opinion clarifying the relationship between the police jury and the Acadia Parish Rice Arena and the Rice Arena Board of Directors.

Robert Guidry made the request in the wake of recent issues arising at the Crowley facility concerning employees, pay and hours.

Finally, Donna Bertrand, delegated secretary-treasurer, reported that the USDA building (AgCenter) had passed an air quality test requested by the Department of Agriculture.

“We’re waiting to here if they’re going to move back in,” she said.

The staff moved out when the building flooded in August.