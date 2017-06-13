Rayne-Branch Hospital to host one-day reunion and walking tour

Thanks to the efforts of Lost Rayne, American Legion Hospital, and the City of Rayne, the Rayne-Branch Hospital will re-open for one morning on Saturday June 24.

This historic event will be open to the public between 8-11 a.m. and everyone’s urged to attend.

All former doctors, nurses, administration and support staff are also invited to attend.

A reunion of all Rayne-Branch employees will begin at 8 a.m. near the front door/entrance.

The original hospital facility will be available during the morning for a self-guided walking tour with historic pictures of the facility and staff to be on display throughout the hospital.

Refreshments will also be served.

From its Grand Opening on Feb. 8, 1958, to the closing of the doors on June 30, 1990, Rayne-Branch Hospital served thousands of patients with cutting edge technology and professional staff. Many people visited patients after surgery, viewed newborns in the nursery and visited the emergency room 24 hours a day.

Anyone having work uniforms, equipment or other items related to the hospital they would like to include in the exhibit, or questions about the event, call Tony Olinger at 337-334-7214 or Suzette Leonards at 337-334-3121.

Event details or questions can be answered on the Facebook page of Lost Rayne.