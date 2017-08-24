Rayne citizens offered sandbags

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 3:24pm Lisa Soileaux
Thursday, August 24, 2017

The City of Rayne will have sand bags available for Rayne residents (with driver’s license ) approved proof of residence with a 5-bag limit per house. The pickup point will be at the Pavilion on Frog Festival Drive. The Rayne Police Department will provide inmates to assist loading bags, as they will also bag backup supplies as needed to expedite the process. Times of distribution will be released when the National Weather Station supplies more definite details of the need of sandbags to be handed out.

