Rayne man is charged with rape

Crowley - Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested Dylan Hoffpauir, 22 of Rayne, for three counts of second-degree rape.

The alleged incidents occurred over a two month period, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

According to the investigation, Hoffpauir was involved in sexual acts with a 13-year-juvenile. The acts reportedly were not consensual, thus the charge of second degree rape rather than carnal knowledge of a juvenile, Gibson explained.

“Our deputies gathered the facts of this reported crime and established that probable cause existed with the allegations which were made,” Gibson said. “Our case is not closed with the arrest as our investigators have more work to complete on this incident.”

Hoffpauir was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond had not been set as of this release.