Sheriff, Police Departments plan back to school supply drive

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with police departments of the parish, will be hosting a back to school supply drive during the upcoming week.

Acadia Parish citizens are encouraged to come together and donate items that will be given to the youth around the parish.

The drive will begin on Wednesday, July 26, and will end on Thursday, August 3.

Items can be dropped off at any one of the following locations:

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rayne Police Department

Iota Police Department

Church Point Police Department

Mermentau City Hall

Morse City Hall

All supplies will be accepted.

For questions, please contact Kim with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 788-8793.