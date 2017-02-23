Abbie Lee Suire 70, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away Feb. 15, 2017.

He was born April 30, 1946, in Crowley.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 19, noon at South Lake in Garnett, Kansas, and was officiated by Pastor Brett Hartman.

He was a loving father, great and caring man, funny, always willing to help no matter what. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be forever loved and missed.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Debra Guidry; three daughters, Felica Richard of Lake Charles, Kasheca Istre and husband Justin of Iota and Abby Knesha Leblanc and husband Nicholas of Garnett, Kansas; four sons, Abbie Richard of Jennings, Victor Richard and wife Tricia of Eunice, Sy Suire of Garnett, Kansas, Frank Suire of Garnett, Kansas; grandkids, Augusto Villalaz. Sven Villalaz, Mindy Richard, Derek Richard, Taten Leblanc, Micah Leblanc, Darian Leblanc, Chloe Leblanc, Searrah Suire, Sabur Suire, Nicholas Richard, Victoria Richard, Justin Richard, Alex Richard and Jewell Istre; six grandkids; one sister, Sandra Hanks of Crowley; two brothers, Curnis Suire Sr. of Crowley and Ricky Suire of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by father, Victor Suire; mother, Ruth F. Suire; and brother, Montgomery “Buddy” Suire.