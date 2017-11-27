A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Adeline Primeaux Trahan, 74, who went to her final resting place after a brief illness on November 23, 2017 surrounded by her loving family in Estherwood.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Morse will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 11 am to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Trahan was a graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley. On November 3, 1962 she married the love of her life, Oscar Trahan where they made Estherwood their home; and was blessed with three children. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, but the most important job was being a loving wife, dedicated mother, and “Me-Maw.” Adeline was blessed a second time in her life with the love of Elbee “Papa Bee” LeJeune.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Bertrand of Estherwood, and Sharon Mott and her husband Tiger of Crowley; one sister, Ann Primeaux of Duson; second life companion, Elbee LeJeune of Estherwood; daughter-in-law, Amanda Trahan of Gueydan; extended family, Linda Clement and her husband Patrick of Crowley, and Patrice Dale of Johnson Bayou; her pride and joy grandchildren, five granddaughters, Dinah Istre and husband Clayton of Mermentau, Brittany Theriot and wife, Tesha of Crowley; Katherine Hebert of Crowley, Holly Cart of Iota, and Chelsea Lacomb and husband Zeb of Estherwood; five grandsons, Blaine Hebert and his wife Kirstin of Youngsville, Marcus Hebert of Estherwood, Kerry Kidder of Lafayette, Trevor Trahan and his wife Tori of Gueydan, and Bubba Dale and his wife, Ashley of Breaux Bridge; and nineteen great-grandchildren that adored her.

Preceding in her death to prepare for her homecoming is her husband, Oscar Trahan; her son, Troy Trahan; her parents, Clara and Oscar Primeaux; and her in-laws, Delphine and Olucien Trahan.

Our family was blessed with angels which made it possible for mom to be cared in a loving home surrounded by her family. A heartfelt thank you to Chelsea Lacombe, Katherine Hebert, Brittany Theriot, Dinah Istre, Amanda Trahan, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care. Last but not least Mrs. Joyce Fontenot of Mermentau, a truly dedicated and heartfelt caregiver which gave more she could ever receive and became a part of our family forever. Me’Maw, the matriarch, will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.