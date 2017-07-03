On the evening of Saturday, July 1, Albert John Harrington, 74, of Estherwood, left us to find a home that better suited his needs. He sought to be reunited with those who had gone before him, his parents; Hilton and Zula Miers Harrington; his beloved brother, Walter and the brother who was gone many years before him, Melvin. He joined his niece, Angela and his nephew/godson Joshua. We believe he was greeted by the many people he served and ministered to for over 50 years as a pharmacist, as well as a grateful nation he served in Vietnam. We also believe he was greeted with peals of laughter: he loved laughter and could not help sharing his gift as a humorist, even if it meant bypassing the ‘filters’ that most of us have. He could not help himself. He would want you to forgive him. Finally, we firmly believe that he was greeted by Our Lord, who brought him to his new home: somewhere with a Holly Beach breeze and an invitation to dine with the Royal Family.

Those of us who remain will always smile and shake our heads when we tell Albert-stories: his sister; Janeth, his brothers; Gerald, Allen and Russell, his sister-in-law; Merlie; his former sister-in-law, Nellie; his nephew; Jonas and his wife Tonia; his nieces; Lauri, Deidre and her husband Paul, Christie, Amy, Brandy, Nicole and her husband Richard; his great-nephews, Hunter and Holden; his great-nieces, Ashleigh and Georgia; god-children, Russell, Eva, Trevor and Amy; his adopted godson Ric; and all his friends and co-workers over the years. We all loved him, we loved him fiercely.

If you can, join us for a memorial mass to be held on Sunday, July 9, at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, 552 Main Street, Cankton, at two in the afternoon. Albert did not want much fuss about all of this, but there will be a small reception after the Mass so we can share some of those Albert-stories. We are grateful to the staff at Jennings American Legion Hospital and his doctors, who were so good to him.

