Alex K. Andrus

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, at First United Methodist Church in Crowley for Mr. Alex Keith Andrus, 28, who passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Church Point.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rev. Lewis Morris will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Andrus leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Barbara Andrus Fontenot (Lester) of Crowley; his maternal grandmother, Octavia Andrus of Crowley; his girlfriend, Dyjunera Charles and step-son, Daylon Charles, both of Rayne; his sister, Alexis Bernard of Crowley; and a host of relatives and friends.

Mr. Andrus was preceded in death by his father, Timothy LeBlue; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Verna LeBlue; maternal grandfather, Johnny Andrus Sr.; and his godmother, Sandra Edwards.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.