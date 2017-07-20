Alvin L. Morgan Sr., 69, of Crowley, formerly of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017, at his home in Crowley surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 7, 1948, in Emmet, Arkansas, to loving parents, Henry Eugene and Doris (McClellan) Morgan Sr.

Alvin graduated from A. A. Wilson High School in May 1966 in Malvern. After graduation, he enlisted in the military and was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He served from Jan. 12, 1967, until Jan. 11, 1973. Alvin proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was a Security Police Officer. Alvin was honorably discharged on January 11, 1973. After the military, he attended OTC (College of the Ouachitas) and received an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Mechanics. He later moved to Lafayette, ID and was employed at Subaru as an automotive mechanic for 19 years (Dec. 5, 1988-Feb. 16, 2007) and retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Eugene and Doris Marie (McClellan) Morgan Sr.; and one son, Gavin Michael Morgan.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Margie Caldwell Morgan of Crowley; one daughter, Ketina Y. Morgan Witherspoon (Elton) Malvern; one son, Alvin L. Morgan Jr. (Deborah) of Indianapolis; four grandsons and two granddaughters; four sisters, Teresa Davis (John) Malvern, Debra Hill, Malvern, Gwendolyn Morgan, Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Remona Morgan Block (Vernon), Prescott, Arkansas; four brothers, Bobby Morgan, Jimmie James Morgan (Izena),Wichita, Kansas, Jonathan Morgan, Malvern and Rev. Henry Eugene Morgan Jr. (Rita) Malvern; and nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m., Rev. Henry Morgan Jr. will officiate the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Another service will be held for Mr. Morgan, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:00 P.M., at Bethel A. M. E. Church located at 1220 Carmichael St. in Malvern, Arkansas. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brandonsmortuary.com.