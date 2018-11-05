Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Crowley for Amy Violet Foreman Dugan, 92, who died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at 7:46 a.m. at The Carpenter House of Acadiana in Lafayette.

Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requested visiting hours Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to service time at First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Dugan was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 69 years. She retired after having worked for the telephone company (Ma Bell, South Central Bell and A T & T) for 37 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared for her family at every opportunity she had.

She and her late husband, “Buddy,” enjoyed traveling and did so for many years.

Mrs. Dugan is survived by one daughter, Denise D. Maddie of Crowley; one son, Gregory Dugan and wife Stephanie of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Rusty B. Maddie and wife Becky of Maurice, Kimberly M. Knight and husband Aaron of Crowley, Lauren M. Bischoff and husband Scott of Iowa; six great-grandchildren, Breyden Maddie, Brayden Choate, Landon Maddie, Adalynn Maddie, Kennedy L. Knight and Finley Knight; son-in-law, Joseph Maddie Jr. of Crowley; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren A. “Buddy” Dugan; one son, Warren A. Dugan Jr.; her parents, Jesse and Nora Pryor Foreman; one sister, Faye F. Edinger; two brothers, Jesse D. Foreman and Bobby Foreman.

Pallbearers will be Rusty Maddie, Aaron Knight, Scott Bischoff, Brian Foreman, Ron Edinger and Breyden Maddie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Benoit, Bryan Benoit, Vaughn Benoit, Barry Edinger, Jessie Donald Foreman, Kathleen Latiolais and Valarie Hayes.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.