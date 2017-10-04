Ms. Anais Lan Gabrielle Alleman, 17, of Church Point, passed away Oct. 2, 2017, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Her name means Graceful Orchid sent from God, and as we all know, there has never been a definition truer than this.

Anais was born in Hoi An, Vietnam, and adopted by Dion and Chanda on July 11, 2000. She was the baby they prayed for 10 years. She stole her parents’ hearts with a referral picture on April 1, 2000, and their love for Anais only intensified with each passing year. Anais’ passion was dancing. She started dancing at the age of three and began competing at the age of six. She won numerous dance titles and awards during the nine years she competed. She loved meeting new people at dance competitions with many of these becoming lifelong friends.

Anais’ other passion was cheer. She was a flyer and she loved her squad. Eight days prior to being diagnosed with AML, Anais was cheering at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans for her undefeated Notre Dame Pios to a win a State Football Championship. Anais was diagnosed in December 2015 and she fought a fierce battle. A battle that could not take the joy out of her heart or her beautiful smile from her face. She fought while maintaining humor, wit, sass and spunk. She fought with such grace, a grace that could have only been provided by our Lord and our Blessed Mother.

Anais touched the hearts of numerous lives during her journey. She left a beautiful mark on this world. A mark that has impacted many. Anais is survived by her parents, Dion and Chanda Alleman; her sister, Chloe Alleman of Church Point; her twin sister, Bri Ferguson of Beavercreek, Ohio; her grandparents Kenneth and Elaine Bergeron of Church Point and John Alleman of Duson. She is preceded in death by her loving grandmother, Bercie Alleman of Duson. Visitation will take place Thursday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Guidry Funeral Home. Anais will be moved to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and a rosary will be recited in the church at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Guidry Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until the time of services on Friday morning.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Anais’ name be made to: His Grace Foundation, P.O. Box 722, Tomball, TX 77377, www.hisgracefoundation.org or Stuff the Sleigh, P.O. Box 342, Katy, TX 77492, www.thesleigh.org.

Anais’ family would like to thank her Women & Children’s family: Janie Franke and also Alise and all her nurses; her Texas Children’s family: Dr. Krance, Dr. Khaled, Dr. Redell, her Nurse Practitioners - Katie, Melisa and Stephanie and all her nurses especially Heidi & Josh, her PCAs - MiMi, Mercy & Zach; her MD Anderson family: Dr. Razvi, Dr. Garnes, Dr. Kadia, her nurses - Shanda, Glenda & Carmen. There are also countless others that are not listed, but please know that each and every one of you brought love, friendship, joy and compassion to Anais and in turn she loved you dearly.

View the guest book online at www.guidryfuneralhome.com.