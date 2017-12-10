Anna Cormier Menard

Anna Cormier Menard

Sun, 12/10/2017 - 4:16pm Lisa Soileaux
Sunday, December 10, 2017

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Anna Cormier Menard, 92, who died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.
Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.
Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include two sons, Carroll Menard and wife Elaine, and Chris Menard and Melissa; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie Johnson and Rita Cormier and husband Eric.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Menard; daughter, Brenda Hollier; son, Patrick Menard; father, Joseph Cormier; mother, Elise Credeur Cormier; eight brothers, Albert Cormier, Gertis Cormier Sr., Percy Cormier, Louis Cormier, August Cormier, Fernest “Johnny” Cormier, Gilbert “Gil” Cormier and Junius Comeaux.
A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.
The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

