RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Annette Antoinette Comeaux, 95, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Friday, June 8, 2018 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 7, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 8, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Miss Comeaux passed away on Monday, June 4, in The Ellington in Rayne, where she had been a resident for over 25 years.

Survivors include her brothers, Charles Peter Comeaux of Rayne, and Howard L. Comeaux and wife Elaine of Scott; sisters, Carol A. Reese and husband Jim of Wortham, TX, and Nell M. Hardy and husband Charles "Bob" of Rayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Miss Comeaux in death were her parents, Melcar Marie Comeaux and Olga Eugine Barrilleaux Comeaux; brothers, Anthony "Nanny" Comeaux and Eldridge L. "Bill" Comeaux; and sisters, Clair DeRise and Francis T. "Pat" Myers.

Serving as pallbearers are Charles Peter Comeaux, Arthur Hardy, Reid Dupont, Steve Dupont, Joel Peter Comeaux, John Robert Comeaux and Damon Comeaux.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.