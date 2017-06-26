A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Azetille Jean Bertrand “Taunt Kot” Primeaux, 83, who died June 23, 2017, in Crowley.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lyons Point.

Mrs. Primeaux was born in Vermilion Parish, raised in Lyons Point, and resided in Crowley. She worked a total for 37 years in school cafeterias and at Crowley High School the last 27 years. Mrs. Primeaux was known to her students as “Maw Maw.” She was a devout Catholic and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister. Mrs. Primeaux loved to cook, bake and decorate cakes, made flower arrangements for the cemetery, but the love was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children, Ken Primeaux and his wife Debbie of Centerpoint, Michael Primeaux and his wife Frances of Sulphur, Larry Primeaux and his wife Carolyn of Petal, Mississippi, Marlene P. Courvelle and her husband Ardel of Branch and Theresa Simoneaux and her husband Daniel of Rayne; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Primeaux is preceded in death by her beloved husband Oliver J. Primeaux Jr.; her parents, Odeus and Theresa Leleux Bertrand; and five siblings, Horace Bertrand, Merdie Patin, Austin Bertrand, Rose Schexnayder and Shelton Bertrand.

