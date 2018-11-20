RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 at a 1:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Barbara Ann Frey Atkins, 79, who died Friday, November 16, at her granddaughter's home in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Barbara Ann Frey Atkins was born in Eunice, Louisiana to Gus and Clarice Frey on September 27, 1939. She was raised in Mowata, on the family farm with her siblings, Marlene Devillier, and the late Marie Logan. Barbara attended school at St. Edmonds in Eunice. Upon graduation from high school she attended USL and graduated from Delta Business College with her certificate in accounting and became a bookkeeper.

Early in her career she worked with Mr. Joseph Richard at his local Income Tax Agency for many years, and then at the Bank of Commerce in Rayne. As a bookkeeper she unintentionally found a real joy working with school children and young adults. She worked at Armstrong Elementary and then Rayne High School for over two decades for the Acadia Parish School Board.

Barbara married Willard Wayne Wyatt, and was a devoted mother and an incredible mentor to her four children Yvette, Jeffrey, Lydia, and Michael. She remarried Fred O. Atkins, and together they opened two local businesses: The LaMagazine, an antique shop that they opened and ran for over a decade, and then in 2003 they built the Frog City Truck Wash, which is still open today.

She enjoyed her four-decade long friendship with Mrs. Merilla McFalls, whom she worked beside at Rayne High School, and remained very close through the years.

Once her children were grown, educated, and out on their own, nothing gave her more joy than to cook for them and have hours to spend with them enjoying their meals together. In her early years she had learned how to master the art of sewing and she enjoyed making clothes for her family. She especially enjoyed making costumes for her children, both for dance recitals and for local parades in which they participated. Her talent for crafts drove her to start making elaborate and beautiful Christmas ornaments and decorations that were unique for each of her children for many years.

Barbara has been an avid animal lover her entire life, caring for her precious kitties, as well as helping the many strays she and Fred have fostered through the years at their local business. She loved getting together with her sisters and cousins regularly to enjoy each other’s conversations and advice, and to share great food and memories with a little wine.

She passed peacefully on Friday November 16, while bravely battling her illness surrounded by her beloved family, and is now at peace in the loving hands of God.

Mrs. Atkins is survived by her husband Fred Atkins of Rayne; her four children, Yvette Salvateria and husband Erwin of Lafayette, her son, Jeffrey Wyatt and wife Rhonda Jacobs-Wyatt of Las Vegas, NV, her daughter Dr. Lydia Wyatt and husband Dr. Luke Cesaretti of Las Vegas, NV, and her son Michael Scott Wyatt and wife Emily Jeanmard-Wyatt of Lafayette; her sister Marlene Devellier of Ville Platte; her grandchildren, Danielle Breakfield-LeBlanc and husband, William LeBlanc of Lafayette and Nicholas Wyatt of Lafayette; her great-grandchild, Bailey Renee' Breakfield, daughter of Danielle; her nephews, William “Dow” Logan of Lake Charles, Russell John Devellier of Lafayette, Kelly Logan of Dallas, TX, Byron Devellier of Baton Rouge and Jules Devellier of Houston, TX; and her many beloved cousins; as well as the entire Wyatt family whom she remained fond of through out her life.

Preceding Mrs. Atkins in death were her parents,Gus Frey and Clarice Cormier Frey; and sister, Marie Logan.

Barbara Ann will be dearly missed by all.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, November 21, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on Thursday, November 22, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Friday, November 23, from 8:00 am until 12:30 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.