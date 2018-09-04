Barbara Ann Trahan Dopson

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Barbara AnnTrahan Dopson, 72, who passed away at her home in Opelousas on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 3:30 P.M.

Fr. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church New Mausoleum in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:30 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Marceaux and Byron Martien of Mermentau; two sons, E.J. Marceaux, Jr. and wife, Marie of Crowley, Robert Marceaux and Elizabeth Viator of Broussard; a step daughter, Shannon Cardaronella of Kansas; five grandsons, Donald Pastor, Dillion Cashi, Jacob Marceaux, Lance Cashi and Robert Marceaux, II; two granddaughters, Kiley and Casandra Marceaux; eleven great-grandchildren, Dakota Pastor, Kaison Cashi, Dante’ Pastor, Bentley Cashi, Delia Pastor, Kayzliee Coleman, Adelynn Coleman, Lillian Marceaux, Amelia Marceaux, Clarence Marceaux and Elijah Senegal; two sisters, Berta Thibodeaux and Marshall of Lafayette and Bobbie Smith of Gueydan; A loving cousin, (like a sister), Diana Young of Lake Charles; A loving sister-in-law, Linda Trahan of Crowley; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Ms. Dopson was preceded in death by her husband Cecil A. Dopson; her father, Roy Trahan, her mother, Pearl Spell Trahan; three brothers, Lee Roy Trahan, Curtis Trahan and Douglas Trahan; two sisters, Sandra Trahan Fontenot and May Trahan; one loving brother-in-law, Stanford Smith; one nephew, Lester Smith.

Pallbearers for the services will be Donald Pastor, Dillion Cashi, Jacob Marceaux, Lance Cashi, Robert Marceaux, II, Brian Trahan, and Brett Heath. Honorary Pallbearers for the services will be Robert Marceaux, E.J. Marceaux, Jr., Byron Jessie Young, Marshall Thibodeaux and Anderson Smith.

