Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Crowley for Barbara B. Lawson, 76, who died Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Rev. Cullen Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Lawson is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ron S. Lawson of Crowley; one daughter, Kelly Lawson Schupp and husband Orion of Baton Rouge; one son, Lee Lawrence Lawson and wife Linda of Crowley; four grandchildren, Emily Lawson, Matthew Lawson, Benjamin Schupp, and Adam Schupp.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Ethel Hoffpauir; her parents, Wilbert Baronet and Julia Redlich Baronet Hargrave.

Mrs. Lawson was fortunate to touch many lives in her 33-year teaching career. She had a passion for teaching and a love for Christ that she exhibited every day to her students and family.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and ADK. Family and friends’ most cherished memories revolve around sharing some of her fabulous meals and beautiful cakes. If you left her house hungry, it was your own fault.

Pallbearers will be David Baronet, Bill Baronet, Paul Baronet, Alan Lawson, Matthew Lawson and Orion Schupp.

Many thanks to her wonderful medical team, and her in-home caregivers, Theresa Henny, Shanel Addison, and Megan Bourque.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to: First Baptist Church Building Fund, 228 E. Fourth St., Crowley, LA 70526. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.