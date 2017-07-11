RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 4 p.m. in the Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Barbara Duplein Smith, 58, who died Tuesday July 11, 2017, at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette.

Deacon Tommy Adams, of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be conducting the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Leslie Schexnayder Richard and husband Kristopher of Scott; three sons, Carl Schexnayder and wife Emilie of Carencro, Harry Schexnayder and wife Kelly of Duson, and Brandon Schexnayder of Scott; 10 grandchildren, Hailey Schexnayder, Jason Hyson, Broc Richard, Danielle Schexnayder, Gage Schexnayder, Corey Schexnayder, McKinsi Richard, Kaleb Schexnayder, Kale Schexnayder and Trey Schexnayder; one great-grandchild, Layla Barber; three sisters, Judy Fontenot and husband Will of Lafayette, Linda Baker and husband Don of Cotton Port, and Jackie Begnaud and husband John of Breaux Bridge; three brothers, Lee Racca, Michael Duplein and Dale Duplein and wife Darleen, all of Breaux Bridge; and 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Wallace Schexnayder; a grandson, Matthew Schexnayder; her mother, Una Belle Duplein Prejean; and grandparents, Anna Touchet Duplein and Enus Duplein.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Thursday July 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.