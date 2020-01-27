Barbara Hargrave LeJeune

December 30, 1946 – January 23, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Barbara LeJeune announces her passing on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Jennings American Legion Hospital at the age of 73.

A Celebration of Life was celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Iota.

Burial followed in the Reed Cemetery with Pastor Jack Harris officiating.

Barbara was retired from the Acadia Parish School Board where she devoted her career to the education of young children. She was a very Christian woman who loved her God.

Barbara loved kids and baking, but the greatest joys of her life were her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her children, Benjamin T. LeJeune and wife April of Morse, and Jessica Dale LeJeune Lopez and husband Luis of Tepetate; brother, Gordon Hargrave and wife Kathleen of Lyons Point; sisters, Deanna Istre of Morse and Margaret Stadum and husband Wayne of Lake Charles; two grandchildren, Hunter LeJeune and Kyra LeJeune; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Connie “Gro” Dale LeJeune; parents, Benjamin and Effie Gaspard Hargrave; and two brothers, Donald and Burton Hargrave.

At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and again on Monday, Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

