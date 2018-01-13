It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Barbara Jane Fontenot of Egan announces her passing from this life on Jan. 12, 2018, at the age of 70.

Barbara was born in Kaplan to Horace Bertrand and Lorraine Theriot Bertrand on Nov. 10, 1947. She worked for the United States Post Office, a job in which she enjoyed. Barbara loved to cook and to dance. Most of all she loved the time she was able to spend with all of her family, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and three great-grandsons. She was a kind and loving soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Randal P. Fontenot of Egan; her son, Dennis Quebodeaux (Tina) of Three Rivers, Texas; her step-children, Jodi Cook of Willing, West Virginia, Darla Joyce of Stewart, Florida, Nadalyn Laidlaw of Sulphur and Dusty Fontenot of Jennings; her, sister, Elaine Richard of Orange, Texas; her thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Lorraine Bertrand, and her two sons, Tim and Jason Quebodeaux.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at 1 p.m. with Deacon Mike Tramel officiating. Graveside Services for Barbara will be held at Sensat Cemetery at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at 9 a.m. until the time of her service at 1 p.m.

The family of Barbara would like to extend a very special Thank You to Randall Fontenot for the special care and love that he has given to Barbara in her time of need.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.