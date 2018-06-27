Beatrice C. Melancon

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 28, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Beatrice “Bea” Melancon, 73, who passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 8:59 p.m. at her home in Crowley.

Rev. Dustin Miller, pastor of Elton Assembly of God Church in Elton, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, June 27, at 11 a.m.. until 10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Milton J. Melancon Sr. of Crowley; one daughter, Melody and husband Rev. Dustin Miller of Crowley; two step daughters, Eleanor “Tini” Baham of Scott and Sharon Bertrand of Crowley; four step-sons, Milton J. Melancon Jr. and wife Juliana of Lafayette, Darrell and wife Donna Melancon of Rayne, Timmy Melancon of Rayne and Teddy Melancon of Rayne; four sisters, Verline LaSalle of Crowley, Arlene C. Broussard of Rayne, Cherelle Gonzales of Rayne and Debbie Brucker of Lake Charles; two brothers, Rickey Lantier of Estherwood and Kenneth Credeur of Rayne; one grandchild, Gabrielle Miller of Crowley; 18 step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Melancon was preceded in death by one step son, Tommy Melancon; her parents, Elridge Credeur and Lena St. Amant; and two sisters, Eula Mae Doucet and Rosa Richard.

