Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at First Baptist Church in Crowley, for Mrs. Bernadette Richardson, 49, who passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at her residence in Crowley.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Bishop Aaron Wilson, pastor of Bible Way Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Richardson leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Gregory Dramond Richardson of Crowley; her mother, Rita Bates of Crowley; six sons, Nathaniel Bates, Joshua Green, Gregory Troy Gray Jr., Rahkee Richardson, Jordan Richardson and Kamron Richardson, all of Crowley; six daughters, Cissley Bates Eaglin (Joseph) of Church Point, Shamyra Gray of Port Arthur, Texas, Franciska Bates, Tabitha Green, Akia Richardson and Jessica Richardson, all of Crowley; two brothers, Mark Harmon and Michael Harmon, both of Crowley; six sisters, Cherise Robinson, Carlonda Miles, Jennifer Hubbard, Monique Harmon, Myioka Williams and April Senegal, all of Crowley; 19 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her father, Murphy Bates Jr.; her son, Brydon Gray; paternal grandparents, Murphy Bates Sr. and Lillian Bernard Bates; and paternal aunt, Charlene Brown.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.