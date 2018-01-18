Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Bernice Abshire Trahan, 90, who died Jan. 17, 2018, at Southwind Nursing Home.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family requested visiting hours to be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. A rosary was recited at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Interment was in Abshire Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Leroy J. Trahan and wife Carol of Crowley; one grandson, Jason P. Trahan and wife Victoria of Crowley; four great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Grace, Gillian and Briley Trahan; one half-sister, Lou Ella Guidry; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Primeaux and Rose Brossett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Trahan is preceded in death by her husband, Deussard “Neg” Trahan; her parents, Angellas and Adelaide Marceaux Abshire; one sister, Hazel Trahan; one brother, Curtis Abshire; and one half-brother, Moise Guidry Jr.

The family would like to thank the volunteers and staff of Southwind Nursing Home, and Lamm Hospice for the great care and compassion given to Mrs. Trahan and the family over the past years.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.