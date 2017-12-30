Funeral services will be held for Beverly Golden Morrow, 87, on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.

Beverly died peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning on December 29, 2017, at her home in Crowley.

Rev. Lewis Morris, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Affectionally called “DeDe”, Beverly enjoyed Louisiana’s outdoors with her family. Until her best friend and husband Tony’s death, Beverly could be found any weekend in Rockefeller Refuge shrimping and crabbing alongside him. Beverly was as comfortable being Queen of the Krewe of Town Revelers as she was at the duck camp in Grand Chenier. Beverly never met someone she did not love and was never shy of sharing her opinions. Beverly dearly loved her friends. Beverly was a proud member of Crowley First United Methodist Church and Crowley Town Club.

Beverly is survived by her son, L.E. “Tony” Morrow Jr. and wife, Deanna of Lafayette, son, Glen D. Morrow and wife, Tonya of Fredericksburg, Texas, and daughter, Kris M. Carver and husband, Lee of Lafayette; grandchildren, Jeremy Morrow (Sondra) of Lafayette, Jessica Morrow Russo of Lafayette, Justin Morrow (Marielle) of San Antonio, Texas, Nicole Whaley of Lafayette, Katie Whaley of Lafayette, Savannah Morrow of Fredericksburg, Mallory Morrow of Lafayette and Faith Morrow of Fredericksburg. Beverly is also survived by six great-grandchildren, McAllister and Grover Morrow, Embry, Aria, and Violet Russo and Brantley Soulter.