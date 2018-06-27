A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 29, at 1 p.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Beverly LeBlanc Mixon, 81, who passed away peacefully, with loved ones at her side, at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, Texas, on Saturday, June 30, at 2:30 p.m.

Reverend Howard Blessing, pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant of Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Family and friends of Beverly left to cherish her memory are, two daughters, Denise Ledet and Rebecca Huebinger and husband Tom; three sons, Art Mixon and wife Mitzi, Christopher Mixon and wife Kellie and Scott Mixon and wife Pamela; brother, Lloyd “Tiger” LeBlanc and wife Phyllis; sister-in-law, Betty Faulk; nine grandchildren, David Ledet, Matthew Ledet (Victoria), Andrew Mixon (Dominique), Clay Huebinger, Ashley Mixon (Larry Chase), Anna Mixon, Claire Huebinger, Kayla Mixon and Christopher J. Mixon; six great grandchildren, Jeremy, Ewan, Faith, Waverly, Pepper Ann and Maggie; and numerous nieces and nephews and many godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Arthur Melton Mixon Jr.; parents, Bernard and Lota Reaux LeBlanc; two sisters, Verna Lyons and Lois Gouaux, and two brothers, Emery LeBlanc and Roland LeBlanc.

Beverly was born in Morse on Aug. 27, 1936. She was raised in Crowley, where she attended St. Michael’s Catholic school and church. After graduation she attended Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans, began work as a Registered Nurse, and married her beloved husband Arthur Melton Mixon Jr.

Beverly was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her tender care for her family was a true gift that will never be forgotten.

She was truly a gifted homemaker with many talents including cooking, sewing and quilting, scrapbooking. She was an avid tennis player until her 70s and looked forward to a great match on the court and being a part of a competitive team.

Beverly loved and cherished her husband, Art or “Melton” as she called him throughout their marriage. She selflessly cared for him throughout his illness until his passing in June of 2012.

She served as an exemplary role model and mentor to many including her numerous family members, young wives, and mothers.

Beverly was dedicated to the Lord and her Catholic faith for all of her life. She was a member of the St. Laurence Catholic Church Parish in Sugar Land, Texas. She loved being a member of and serving in The Catholic Daughters of America and held numerous leadership positions in that organization.

Beverly will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Ledet, Matthew Ledet, Andrew Mixon, Clay Huebinger, Paul Lyons Jr., and Richie LeBlanc.

Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher J. Mixon, Jeremy Mixon, Ewan Ledet, Lloyd “Tiger” LeBlanc and Tom Huebinger.

The Mixon family will receive family and friends in Martin and Castille’s Southside location on Thursday, June 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, June 29, from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in Martin and Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Beverly Mixon’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, Louisiana Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, www.alz.org; or American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10305, apda@apdaparkinson.org.

Our family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kemp Coreil, for his excellent and compassionate care, and the entire staff of Brookdale of Lafayette for the love and compassion provided in the family’s time of need. We would also like to acknowledge Reliability Home Care, especially Elizabeth, Ranisha, Jeanette, and Mayola for their excellent and loving care of our dear mother. Special thanks also to the Katy Elder Care Staff.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.

Martin & Castille-Southside, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, 337-984-2811, is in charge of arrangements.