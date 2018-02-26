Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Billie Stovall Jennings, 86, who died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at 12:37 p.m. in Iota.

Billie was born Aug. 16, 1931, to the late Felix and Myrtle Townsend Stovall. She was originally from Beaumont, Texas, and a longtime resident of Egan. She retired from the Acadia Parish Library in 2013. She will be remembered as a caring person, always there for friends in need.

Rev. Lewis Morris, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Mrs. Billie is survived by one son, Joe Jennings and his wife Wanda of Egan; four grandchildren, Tracy Jennings and Keisha Jennings, both of Iota, Joey Jennings and his wife Emily of Crowley and Brett Jennings of Crowley; six great-grandchildren, Ashton Olivier, Baylee Olivier, Christian Hoffpauir, Abigale Jennings, Karson Jennings and Liam Jennings; and a special niece, Joan Ginetis of Rockville, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Jennings; her parents, Felix and Myrtle Townsend Stovall; and one brother, F. L. Stovall.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

