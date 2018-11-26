Funeral services will be held for Billy Joe Eick, 79, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in the Duhon Funeral Home – Crowley Chapel with Rev. Berl Adams officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Mr. Eick passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Acadia St. Landry Hospital in Church Point.

Mr. Eick was a resident of Acadia St. Landry Guest Home of Church Point and is survived by his daughter, Angela Eick Reising of Washington, Missouri; grandchildren, Rylee Eick and London Reising both of Washington, Missouri; sister, Beatrice Pruyn and her husband, Ronald, of North Carolina; and many cousins, as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lillian Eick; uncle, Walter Eick; and granddaughter, Mckenzie Eick, all formally of Washington, Missouri.

Pallbearers will be Kyper Schexnider, Mylon Schexnider, Todd Schexnider, Josh Kibodeaux, Jason LeBlanc and Randy Simon Jr.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Eick’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC – Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., is in charge of all of the arrangements.