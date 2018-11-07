Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at First Baptist Church in Crowley, for Mr. Brydon Kade Gray, 26, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Crowley.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Bishop Aaron Wilson, pastor of Bible Way Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Gray leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Gregory Troy Gray Sr. of Crowley; one son, Rashawn Gray of Beaumont, Texas; step-father, Gregory Richardson of Crowley; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Fairman of Jena; his maternal grandmother, Rita Bates of Crowley; four brothers, Nathaniel Bates, Joshua Green, Gregory Troy Gray Jr. and Gregory Troy Gray III, all of Crowley; five sisters, Franciska Bates, Tabitha Green and LaPorcha Moore, both of Crowley, Cissley Bates Eaglin (Joseph) of Church Point, and Shamyra Gray of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Gray was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadette Richardson; his maternal grandfather, Murphy Bates Jr.; paternal great-grandfather, Willie Hayes Jr.; paternal great-grandmother, Louise Gray; paternal aunt, Judy Coleman; and paternal uncle, Howard Claiborne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

