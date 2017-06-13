Funeral services will be held for Calvin Raymond Kibodeaux, 79, at 2 p.m. on June 14, in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Bro. Len Whitaker and Bro. Rick Pavlu officiating. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. and will continue until service time at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley. Mr. Kibodeaux passed away on Saturday, June 10.

Mr. Kibodeaux is survived by his children, Carl Raymond Kibodeaux and his wife Sandra of Rayne, Robert Kibodeaux of Eunice, Calvin R. Kibodeaux Jr. and his wife Becky of Crowley, James Kibodeaux of Eunice, Regina Kibodeaux of Youngsville, Brian Kibodeaux and his wife Joanie of Crowley and Kevin Kibodeaux and his wife Shawn of Church Point, LA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, Henry Kibodeaux and Agnes Campbell Kibodeaux; brothers, Blackie Kibodeaux, Russell Kibodeaux, Melvin Kibodeaux , C.J. Kibodeaux; and one sister, Zada Thibodeaux.

Pallbearers will be Jason Kibodeaux, Blake Menard, Carl Kibodeaux Jr., Michael Kibodeaux, Raymond Mouton and Taylor Moresi. Honorary pallbearer will be Bradley Driscoll.

