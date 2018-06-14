RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018, at a 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Carl Jeffery McBride, 57, who died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Andree Trahan Smith of Lafayette and Molly Mae McBride of Crowley; a son, Miles McBride of Crowley; parents, Warren McBride and Ruth Thibodeaux McBride; brother, Bryan McBride and wife Mary Beth Hebert McBride of Crowley; two sisters, Katie McBride Lalande and husband Mark Lalande of Lafayette and Lisa McBride Mooney and husband Danny Mooney of Rayne; nieces and nephews, Blake McBride, Emily Lalande, Pascal Lalande, Lea Anne Mooney, Jacob Mooney; and his godmother, Linda McDaniel of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy Joseph Thibodeaux, Sr. and Adeline Fisette Thibodeaux; paternal grandparents, Edward Scott McBride Sr. and Mae Plattsmier McBride; and his godfather, Roy Joseph "Bud" Thibodeaux Jr..

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, June 14, at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday June 14, from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and on Friday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.