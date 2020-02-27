Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. at Northside Assembly of God Church for Casey Salvatoré Cuccio, 38, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Ochsner Health Center in New Orleans.

Rev. Randy Trahan and Joseph Bailey will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday from 10 a.m. to service time at Northside Assembly of God Church.

Casey was a loving father to his children, a wonderful son and great brother who loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

Casey is survived by his three children, Tanner Cuccio of Eunice, Camden Cuccio of Iota and Rocky Cuccio of Lafayette; his mother, Lisa B. Bailey and husband Joe of Crowley; his father, Samuel Cuccio and wife Nancy of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Anna Catherine Cuccio and Elizabeth Cuccio both of Baton Rouge; four brothers, Austin Bailey of Nashville, Tennessee, Joseph Bailey of Anchorage, Alaska, Matthew Cuccio and John Michael Cuccio of Baton Rouge; his maternal grandmother, Dail Broussard of Crowley; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald “Moe” Broussard; his paternal grandparents, Guy and Marie Fuentes Cuccio; uncle, Darren Broussard; cousin, Francesca Cuccio.

