Charles “Charlie” Russell Frugé was born in Mermentau on May 31, 1935, to John Pierre Frugé and Leless “Kay” Seaux Frugé. He was called to his Heavenly Father on March 19, 2017. Charles attended Gulf Coast Military Academy in Gulfport, Mississippi and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia, where he lettered in five sports. He then attended and graduated in geology from SLI (now ULL) in Lafayette. Along with his many different professions, he served as Mayor of Mermentau for three terms and was the owner of Charlie’s Bar and Lounge. Charles loved to garden, fish, cook and tell jokes and stories. He also loved to read and watch sports. He was always the life of the party. Charles was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carolyn B. Frugé of Mermentau; his four sons, John C. Frugé (Elizabeth) of Welsh, David B. Frugé of Mermentau, Hugh M. Frugé of Mermentau and Barry J. Frugé of California; his four daughters, Deborah Velleco (Gus) of Florida, Rebecca F. Keigley of Scott, Julie F. Mullen of Jennings and Laurie B. Frugé of Virginia; his 22 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, John Pierre and Leless “Kay” Seaux Frugé; one son, Steven Paul Frugé; one son-in-law, Kevin John Mullen; one grandson, Zeke J. Mitchell.

A Mass of Christian burial for Charles “Charlie” Russell Frugé, 81, of Mermentau will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Wednesday, March 22, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Charles will be laid to rest in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

