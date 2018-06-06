Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Branch for Mr. Charles Brockton Brown, 54, who passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pastor Craig Gregory will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mary Virginia Brown of Crowley; two brothers, Troy Blaine Brown (Deborah) of Lafayette, and Timothy B. Brown of Crowley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his father, Albert L. Brown; his maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Laura C. Yokum; and paternal grandparents, George and Ivy Lee Brown.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.