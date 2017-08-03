Charles Gary Thibodeaux passed away in a Katy hospital on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the age of 80. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Egan, Louisiana, to Almas Joseph Thibodeaux and Mary Lejeune Thibodeaux. Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force as a Tech Sergeant and retired after 20 years. On April 8, 1967, he married Sophie Hubacek in Riverside, California. He has resided in Katy since February of 1978, and was a member of the American Legion Post in Katy as well as the A.O.P.A. and E.A.A. He was a parishioner at St. Bartholomew The Apostle Catholic Church, in Katy.

He is survived by his wife, Sophie Thibodeaux of Katy, Texas; sons, Gary Thibodeaux of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and David Thibodeaux of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Teryl Thibodeaux, Austin Thibodeaux, Saige Thibodeaux, and Raigan Thibodeaux; sister, Elizabeth Meche of Egan, Louisiana; as well as other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Almas J. and Mary L. Thibodeaux; one brother, Joseph Thibodeaux; and one sister, Barbara Breaux.

The family has requested visitation from on Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at St. Margaret Catholic Church, in Estherwood, LA. Fr. Randy Moreau, Pastor of St. Margaret Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Interment in Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood, Louisiana.

