A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Charles N. Hebert Sr., 86, who died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at 9:40 a.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Mr. Hebert is survived by three sons, Charles N. Hebert Jr. and wife Terri of Egan, Carol Paul Hebert and wife Arlene of Lake Charles, Corwin Douglas Hebert and wife Patricia of Egan; one daughter-in-law, Brenda T. Hebert of Egan; one sister, Mildred H. Stroderd of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillie Mae L. Hebert; his second wife, Mercedes Virginia Hebert; one son, Carl Hebert; one grandson, Brent Hebert; his parents, William and Rose LeJeune Hebert; one sister, Barbara Hebert LaCombe.

Pallbearers will be Todd Hebert, Matt Hebert, Kyle Hebert, Bron Hebert, Daniel Rivet and John Ellis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Vaughn Olivier and Alex Melancon.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.