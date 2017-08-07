Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2017 at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Kaplan for Charles Wayne Trahan Sr., 64, who died Friday, August 4, 2017 at his home in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Mark Miley, pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services.

Mr. Trahan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mergie Miller Trahan; three daughters, Nannette Marks and her husband Gary of Morgan City, Jeanette Chautin of Morgan City, and Lynette Champagne of Menden; three sons, Dale Champagne and his wife Debra of Arnaudville, Charles W. Trahan Jr. and his wife Rachel of Golden Meadow, and Andrew Shane Trahan of Crowley; one brother, Mahlen Trahan of Crowley, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Jene Trahan Sr. and Eve Anita Louise Cormier; one sister, Mary Jane Trahan; and one brother, Alvin Jene Trahan Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.comArrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.