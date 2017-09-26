Duson - Funeral services for Charlotte Marie Daigle Champagne, 65, of Duson, were held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Reverends Billy Pruett and Billy Plymouth officiated. Interment followed in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in Duson.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. until service time in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Champagne passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in her Duson residence.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Champagne of Duson; daughter, Tanna Champagne Gilbert and husband Glenn of Rayne; sisters, Anna Roy and husband Russell of Indian Bayou, and Linda Hoffpauir of Rayne; grandchildren, Jordan Champagne, Bryant Gilbert, Dillan Gilbert, and Brad Gilbert; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding Mrs. Champagne in death were her son, Kynan Champagne; parents, Ferdinand and Ozite Biadeaux Daigle; sister, Marilyn Pizzolatto; and brother, Daniel Daigle.

