A Memorial Service of Christian Burial will be held for Cheryl Carlin Williams on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. The memorial service will take place in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Immediately following the service, Cheryl will be buried in the family plot, alongside her parents and other family members at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

On June 22, 2018, the day before her 88th birthday, Cheryl Carlin Williams peacefully joined our Creator.

She is survived by her children Alison, Vanessa, and Ross Van Williams; her grandchildren, Ashton Williams, and Colton and Geramy Williams; her sister, Billie Gleason; and her brothers, Charles “Bubba” Carlin, Day Carlin and Chris Carlin.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her daughter, Denise “Nessie” Williams; her parents, L.L. “Papa Red” and Marjorie Daigle Carlin; and the father of her children, Ross Williams.

Cheryl graduated from St. Michael’s in Crowley and later attended LSU in Baton Rouge, as their enthusiastic Head Cheerleader. Soon afterward, her love for fashion, led her to modeling and later merchandising.

She truly lived a wonderful and happy life, appreciating life’s simple pleasures. She loved attending daily Mass and receiving the Eucharist.

Cooking was one of her many passions, as well as her daily outdoor walks, where she enjoyed her beautiful community.

Cheryl was a ray of sunshine, and as such, brought joy to many. Cheryl was loved by all. We will always miss her and having her in our lives.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.