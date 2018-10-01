RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Christine LeBlanc Brandon, 47, who died Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her son, Bryce Brandon of Rayne; parents, Kermit and Elaine Blanchard LeBlanc of Rayne; sister, Marcia LeBlanc Menard and spouse Scott Menard of Rayne; brother, Kevin LeBlanc of Donaldsonville; and four nephews, Jerry Menard, Kace LeBlanc, Kole LeBlanc and Kyle LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.

Pallbearers will be Bryce Brandon, Jerry Menard, Terry Roberts, Kace LeBlanc, Kole LeBlanc, Matthew Trahan, Grant Trahan and Kevin LeBlanc.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. until Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 9:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.