A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Christopher Dwayne “Madee” Valair, 45, who died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home in Iota.

Father Jude Thierry will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Interment will be in the Iota Cemetery.

Christopher is survived by his mother, June Marie Valiar of Iota: three aunts, Veronica Bolden of Houston, Texas, Jacqueline Valair of Tucson, Arizona, and Mary Mae Guillory and husband George of Iota; three uncles, “Bump” Valair of Iota, Van Valair of Lafayette, and Tim Martin and wife Theresa of Church Point; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Marie Valair; two aunts, Janelle and Jeralyn Valair; and three uncles, Edward Valair, John Valair and Murphy Valair.

Condolences may be sent to the family be www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota.